BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions pledged the federal government’s cooperation with Montana law enforcement and drug treatment providers as the state grapples with a rise in crime and other problems linked to the surging popularity of methamphetamine.

Sessions spoke about the nation’s drug problem during a Friday appearance in Billings before several dozen police officers, judges, prosecutors and treatment specialists.

Much of his speech focused on opioid overdose deaths that have been a major issue in other parts of the U.S.

But Sessions acknowledged methamphetamines pose the bigger problem in Montana and some other states.

He pointed as an example to the 2016 murder of a 13-month-old girl, Kenzley Olson, on Montana’s Fort Peck Indian Reservation by a caregiver who was high on methamphetamine.

