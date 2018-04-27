Sen. Ted Cruz on Friday endorsed Patrick Morrisey in the competitive U.S. Senate race in West Virginia.

Mr. Cruz, a Texas Republican running for re-election, said Mr. Morrisey, West Virginia’s attorney general, is a conservative that voters can trust.

“I’m asking West Virginia voters to carefully consider the choices before them this election cycle, and to stand with those who have proven themselves to be conservatives of conviction,” Mr. Cruz said. “In the race for U.S. Senate, I am proud to endorse Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, and I urge the voters in West Virginia to join me by supporting him.”

Mr. Morrisey is running for the chance to take on Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin in the general election.

But first he must win a GOP a primary race that includes Rep. Evan Jenkins and former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship, as well as Bo Copley, Jack Newbrough and Tom Willis.

