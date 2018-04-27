Rep. Trey Gowdy said Friday that former FBI Director James B. Comey’s definition of a leak is actually a crime.
“His definition of a leak is to disseminate classified information. That’s actually a crime. A leak is if you and I have an expectation of privacy in a conversation and then I go and divulge the contents of it,” Mr. Gowdy, South Carolina Republican, said on Fox News.
Mr. Comey has been on a media tour since the release of his book “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership,” about his time in the FBI and his relationship with President Trump. He documented their conversations in a series of memos that he later released to the public through a friend and adviser. He has denied that his actions constituted a “leak” and said that nothing he released was classified.
The inspector general is currently reviewing the memos to see if any of the information is considered classified.
