President Trump said Friday that the just released House Intelligence Committee report should close the book on alleged Trump campaign collusion with Russia in the 2016 election.

The president described the finding of the committee’s Russia as “totally conclusive. Strong. Powerful.”

“What we really should do is get on with our lives, get on with a lot of thing,” Mr. Trump said. “We have a lot of great things happening, including potentially with North Korea.”

However, Mr. Trump and his associates are still dogged by Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

Mr. Trump made the remarks to reporters as he began an Oval Office meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“It was a great report. No collusion — which I knew anyway — no coordination, no nothing. It’s a witch hunt. That’s all it is,” said the president. “There was no collusion with Russia. You can believe this one.”

The heavily redacted 253-page report said there is no evidence Trump campaign officials colluded or conspired with the Russian government during the 2016 election. It did fault both the Trump team and Hillary Clinton’s campaign for “poor judgment and ill-considered actions.”

The report also dings Mr. Trump’s family for making an attempt during a 2016 Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer to try to get damaging information on Hillary Clinton, but says that was ultimately unsuccessful.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.