President Trump said Friday that he’s ready for nuclear talks with North Korea and won’t “be played” by the secretive nation.

“We will not be played by North Korea,” Mr. Trump said. “The United States in the past was played like a fiddle.”

Mr. Trump was referring to past deals struck with North Korea that won the communist regime what it wanted but did not stop its development of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.

The president said that they were looking at two or three possible sites for his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

Mr. Trump made the remarks to reporters in the Oval Office as he sat down for a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Mr. Trump reiterated that he is cautiously optimistic about reaching an agreement or North Korea to give up nuclear weapons, but that he’s also ready to walk away if he doesn’t like the deal.

