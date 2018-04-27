RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont teen accused of threatening a mass shooting at his former high school has been released into the custody of his father.

Eighteen-year-old Jack Sawyer was released on conditions Friday morning after posting bail. The state’s defender general said he is being placed in a treatment facility.

Sawyer was arrested in February and charged with attempted murder, accusing him of planning a shooting at Fair Haven Union High School. Prosecutors dropped the most serious charges against him after Vermont Supreme Court ruled that preparation didn’t constitute attempted murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

Gov. Phil Scott said Friday that he remains extremely concerned that Vermont current laws have allowed for his release. Sawyer’s defense team has argued that he didn’t take any concrete steps toward committing a crime.

