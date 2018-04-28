The University of Virginia in Charlottesville has officially banned Jason Kessler — the local man who organized last summer’s deadly “Unite the Right” demonstration — from its grounds, citing complaints from several students and his involvement in a torchlight rally held at the school.

The school said in a statement Friday that Mr. Kessler, a UVA graduate and former student, was being served a no-trespass warning effectively prohibiting him from the schools grounds, after his recent visits to the university’s law library spurred protests.

“The warning was issued due to multiple reports from students that Mr. Kessler threatened them, targeted them through cyber-bullying and cyber-harassment and targeted them based on protected characteristics,” the university said in a statement.

“Kessler also intentionally and purposefully misled officers of the University Police Department regarding the torchlight rally that he helped organize on Aug. 11. His conduct on Aug. 11 threatened the health and safety of members of the University community,” the statement said.

Mr. Kessler, 34, responded that there is “absolutely no evidence” to support the university’s allegation that he threatened students.

“It’s shocking that an allegedly sober and responsible public university would claim something like this just to appease a mob who has no tolerance for political dissent,” he wrote on his personal website Friday.

“It will backfire on them in the long run,” Mr. Kessler tweeted. “Lying about ‘threats’ to ban someone is a cynical and cowardly move on the part of #UVA to cover up the deeper rights violations happening to white dissidents on campus.”

Campus police may issue a trespass warning to anyone who has engaged in criminal activity, a violation of UVA rules, or “conduct that threatens the health, safety or property of a member of the University,” according to university policy. Violations constitute a Class 1 misdemeanor carrying less than 12 months imprisonment or a fine less than $2,500.

Mr. Kessler visited the UVA law library twice this month allegedly to prepare for upcoming court cases. Students protested his presence both times, however, and on Wednesday the law library began limiting access to students, faculty and staff after an individual was arrested earlier that day following an incident involving Mr. Kessler.

Billed as a rally held in support of a Confederate statue slated to be removed from downtown Charlottesville, Mr. Kessler’s Aug. 12 “Unite the Right” rally descended into chaos when clashes erupted between counterprotesters and far-right participants, including neo-Nazis and white nationalists, and authorities ultimately linked the event to the deaths of two police officers and a counterprotester.

Several “Unite the Right” attendees, including Mr. Kessler, marched with tiki torches on the UVA campus on the eve of their protest while chanting anti-Semitic slogans. That event as well ultimately ended in fights breaking out between participants and counterprotesters.

