It couldn’t have been easy, but Rep. Adam Schiff, California Democrat, offered praise Sunday to President Trump for convincing North Korea to enter into negotiations on its nuclear weapons program.
“I think it’s more than fair to say that the combination of the president’s unpredictability and indeed his bellicosity had something to do with the North Koreans deciding to come to the table,” Mr. Schiff said on ABC’s “This Week.”
Admittedly, the compliment was back-handed, and Mr. Schiff, a frequent White House critic, followed up by warning the president not to get too cocky.
“But before the president takes too much credit or hangs out the mission accomplished banner, he needs to realize we may go into a confrontational phase and he may not want the full blame if things go south, so you have to be a little circumspect about that,” he said.
At a Saturday rally in Washington, Michigan, Mr. Trump said he plans to hold his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un in the “next three or four weeks.”
Mr. Trump also tweeted Saturday that he had a “long and very good talk” with President Moon of South Korean about the location and timing of the meeting with North Korea.
