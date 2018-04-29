Gun-control activist David Hogg now wants to stop elected politicians from speaking to the National Rifle Association.

In a tweet Sunday, Mr. Hogg noted that he had signed a MoveOn.org petition to “Demand Mike Pence cancel his speech to the NRA convention on May 4.”

The tweet to Mr. Hogg’s 777,000 Twitter followers links to a petition that makes a similar demand of Nick Ayers, the vice president’s chief of staff. The Dallas gathering is of the NRA’s political lobbying arm, not the broad membership meeting.

Mr. Hogg was able to use his Twitter-following last month to force dozens of companies to pull advertising from Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show after she taunted Mr. Hogg about his college rejections.

He was apparently much less successful in a later effort to sic his Twitter followers on investment banks who manage stock holdings in the company that makes Smith & Wesson handguns.

Mr. Hogg has become the public face of gun control since his high school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Florida, was hit by an assault-rifle-wielding gunman and 17 people were killed.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.