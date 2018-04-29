Comedian Michelle Wolf’s routine ridiculing Sarah Huckabee Sanders at Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner has come under fire from conservatives and even some journalists.

A composed but unsmiling Ms. Sanders watched from the dais as Ms. Wolf called her an “uncle Tom for white women,” accused her repeatedly of “lies,” and made references to her appearance.

Fox News chief national correspondent Ed Henry called Sunday for the White House Correspondents’ Association to apologize, calling the comedian “mean, hateful, vile.”

“I was there. It was disgusting, despicable. Sarah Sanders should get an apology from the White House Correspondents’ Association,” Mr. Henry said on Fox & Friends.”

.@edhenry: “Sarah Sanders should get an apology from the White House Correspondents’ Association.” pic.twitter.com/k6o7c0FjX1 — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 29, 2018

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel called the performance “disgusting,” while presidential adviser Mercedes Schlapp walked out of the routine, according to the [U.K.] Independent.

Wolf’s tasteless routine at the #WHCD is exactly why America hates the out-of-touch leftist media and Hollywood elites. That was disgusting, classless, and not even remotely funny. @PressSec, keep up the good work. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) April 29, 2018

Completely appalled by the so called and twisted comedian at the #WHCA dinner who attacked @SarahHuckabee. — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) April 29, 2018

Rep. Steven Smith, Georgia Republican, gave Ms. Sanders a shout-out afterward.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is infinitely more attractive than this sewer-mouth liberal weirdo.



Eyelash extensions and hangover cures can’t fix stupid, @michelleisawolf. #WHCD#SundayMorningpic.twitter.com/R6B19Q53z7 — Rep. Steven Smith (@RepStevenSmith) April 29, 2018

Maggie Haberman, White House correspondent for the New York Times, described Ms. Sanders’ decision not to walk out during the routine as “impressive.”

That @PressSec sat and absorbed intense criticism of her physical appearance, her job performance, and so forth, instead of walking out, on national television, was impressive. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 29, 2018

Fox’s Abby Huntsman also praised Ms. Sanders for staying cool under pressure.

The winner of last night was hands down @PressSec. Sitting poised and beautiful as #wchd comedian Michelle Wolf reminded us how ugly we can be when tearing another person down. I hope this inspires us all to be better, kinder, non-judging people. — Abby Huntsman (@HuntsmanAbby) April 29, 2018

Ms. Wolf fired back Sunday by insisting her jokes were aimed at Ms. Sanders’ “despicable behavior,” not her appearance.

Hey mags! All these jokes were about her despicable behavior. Sounds like you have some thoughts about her looks though? 😘 https://t.co/JRzzvhBuey — Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) April 29, 2018

The comedian also took aim at other administration officials, including President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, as well as Ivanka Trump, but her jabs at Ms. Sanders drew the most heat.

“I’m never really sure what to call Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Is it Sarah Sanders? Is it Sarah Huckabee Sanders? Is it cousin Huckabee? Is it anti-Huckabee Sanders?” asked Ms. Wolf. “What’s ‘uncle Tom’ but for white women who disappoint other white women? Oh, I know, aunt Coulter.”

At one point she told Ms. Sanders that “I love you as aunt Lydia in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’” referring to the frumpy, menacing older woman who indoctrinates the handmaids in the Hulu series.

“I actually really like Sarah, I think she’s really resourceful. Like she burns facts and then uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye,” said Ms. Wolf. “Like maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies.”

Comedian Michelle Wolf ripped into Sarah Huckabee Sanders during a blistering routine at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner last night pic.twitter.com/rfdbXeTx9x — Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 29, 2018

