Comedian Michelle Wolf’s routine ridiculing Sarah Huckabee Sanders at Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner has come under fire from conservatives and even some journalists.
A composed but unsmiling Ms. Sanders watched from the dais as Ms. Wolf called her an “uncle Tom for white women,” accused her repeatedly of “lies,” and made references to her appearance.
Fox News chief national correspondent Ed Henry called Sunday for the White House Correspondents’ Association to apologize, calling the comedian “mean, hateful, vile.”
“I was there. It was disgusting, despicable. Sarah Sanders should get an apology from the White House Correspondents’ Association,” Mr. Henry said on Fox & Friends.”
Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel called the performance “disgusting,” while presidential adviser Mercedes Schlapp walked out of the routine, according to the [U.K.] Independent.
Rep. Steven Smith, Georgia Republican, gave Ms. Sanders a shout-out afterward.
Maggie Haberman, White House correspondent for the New York Times, described Ms. Sanders’ decision not to walk out during the routine as “impressive.”
Fox’s Abby Huntsman also praised Ms. Sanders for staying cool under pressure.
Ms. Wolf fired back Sunday by insisting her jokes were aimed at Ms. Sanders’ “despicable behavior,” not her appearance.
The comedian also took aim at other administration officials, including President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, as well as Ivanka Trump, but her jabs at Ms. Sanders drew the most heat.
“I’m never really sure what to call Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Is it Sarah Sanders? Is it Sarah Huckabee Sanders? Is it cousin Huckabee? Is it anti-Huckabee Sanders?” asked Ms. Wolf. “What’s ‘uncle Tom’ but for white women who disappoint other white women? Oh, I know, aunt Coulter.”
At one point she told Ms. Sanders that “I love you as aunt Lydia in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’” referring to the frumpy, menacing older woman who indoctrinates the handmaids in the Hulu series.
“I actually really like Sarah, I think she’s really resourceful. Like she burns facts and then uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye,” said Ms. Wolf. “Like maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies.”
