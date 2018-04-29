Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee wasn’t the only Republican not to be impressed wth comedian Michelle Wolf’s act at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

But he is the only Republican to be the father of Ms. Wolf’s target Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

In a Sunday tweet, Mr. Huckabee called out not only Ms. Wolf’s denigration of his daughter’s appearance but also liberals who constantly claim bullying or hateful speech isn’t free speech.

“Those who think that the tasteless classless bullying at the WHCD was an example of the 1st Amendment should never condemn bullying, bigoted comments, racist bile or hate speech,” wrote Mr. Huckabee, effectively the runner-up for the 2008 Republican presidential nomination.

“People should be free to speak but held accountable for it,” he wrote.

In her routine Saturday, Ms. Wolf called Mrs. Sanders “Uncle Tom for white women,” and “aunt Lydia in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’” and said she “burns facts and then uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye.”

