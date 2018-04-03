CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) - Three airmen at a New Mexico Air Force base who are awaiting trial on rape charges were released on bond.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports defense attorney Ben Herrmann said Monday he is glad his client, Senior Airman Thomas Newton, and his two co-defendants, Airman First Class Isiah Edley and Airman First Class Rahman Buchanan, of Cannon Air Force Base, were out of custody after spending the past two months in jail.

Court records say the three were arrested in January and charged with second-degree criminal sexual penetration after a female airman told police they assaulted her at a house party in Clovis.

All three men have pleaded not guilty to the charge.

A five-day trial is tentatively set for mid-October.

Information from: The Eastern New Mexico News, http://www.easternnewmexiconews.com

