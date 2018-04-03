MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Supreme Court is going to hear arguments about whether a teenager charged with planning a shooting at his former high school can be held without bail, even though he never carried out the crime.

Attorneys for 18-year-old Jack Sawyer, of Poultney, are appealing a lower court decision Tuesday before a three-judge panel of the court that he be held without bail. They argue that even though he made preparations for a shooting at the Fair Haven Union High School, under Vermont law, that that doesn’t amount to an attempt.

Prosecutors have countered Sawyer took enough steps that it warrants the bail ruling.

Sawyer’s arrest last month prompted Republican Gov. Phil Scott to call for gun restrictions in the state, the first of which passed the Legislature last week.

