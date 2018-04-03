More than 64,000 illegal immigrant “Dreamers” have applied to renew their status under the Obama-era DACA program since a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to restart the program, the government said in new numbers released Tuesday.

About half of them have already been approved, with the others pending, according to the data from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

All told, nearly 694,000 people were being protected from deportation under the DACA program as of last week.

The numbers suggest significant interest in the program, which President Trump tried to cancel last year, announcing a six-month phaseout he hoped would pressure Congress to come up with a more permanent solution for the Dreamers.

But a federal judge in California, followed by another judge in New York, ruled the phaseout illegal, saying Homeland Security cut too many corners. Both judges ordered Mr. Trump to restart the program by allowing those who’d been protected before to apply for renewals — though no first-time applications are allowed.

Immigrant-rights groups had grappled with how to approach the renewal process, with many Dreamers wary of engaging with the Trump administration at this point.

The organizers, though, said migrants who were likely to qualify had little to lose by applying again — the government already had their information, so turning it over again wouldn’t put them in any jeopardy, while the benefits of DACA were valuable.

“There’s a lack of trust,” said one activist who’d helped run signup clinics.

DACA grants a two-year amnesty from deportation and allows Dreamers to get work permits, which then allow them to get Social Security cards, apply for driver’s licenses and access some taxpayer benefits.

President Obama announced the program, known officially as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, in 2012, and since then nearly 815,000 people have been approved. Of those, some have found other more permanent legal status, while others have left the country or dropped out of the program, and several thousand were kicked out for criminal behavior — leaving 694,000 people covered as of March 31.

The chaos of the phaseout and the judges’ subsequent restart has complicated matters, and left Dreamers scrambling.

Some 2,200 Dreamers are slated to have their DACA status expire this month. Of those, 1,020 have renewal applications pending. For May, 7,010 people could lose status — and 2,680 have applied for renewal.

Those who have renewal applications pending are safe from deportation even if they haven’t been officially re-approved, the government says.

