It’s just one poll, but it illustrates a dynamic which will become more intense as election day approaches, and Democratic strategists seek an effective public message. Is the Democratic Party just too liberal for the average voter?

An Economist/YouGov poll finds that almost half of registered U.S. voters — 48 percent — say the party is “too liberal.” Even 13 percent of liberals agree. Few felt the party was not liberal enough. Here’s what the poll revealed:

Forty-eight percent of registered U.S. voters say the Democratic Party is ‘too liberal’; 76 percent of Republicans, 40 percent of independents, 15 percent of Democrats agree and 13 percent of liberals agree.

Twenty-five percent of voters overall are not sure if the party is too liberal or not; 13 percent of Republicans, 38 percent of independents, 16 percent of Democrats and 11 percent of liberals agree.

Twenty-three percent overall say the Democratic ideology is ‘about right’; 9 percent of Republicans, 11 percent of independents, 49 percent of Democrats agree and 41 percent of liberals agree.

Elevent percent overall say the party is ‘not liberal enough’; 2 percent of Republicans, 10 percent of independents, 20 percent of Democrats and 36 percent of liberals agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,326 registered U.S. voters conducted March 25-27.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.