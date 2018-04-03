TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - U.S. Border Patrol agents have arrested a man who was a previously-deported Paisa prison gang member.

Casa Grande Station Border Patrol agents detained five people who were in the country illegally several miles north of the international border.

During immigration and criminal database checks, agents identified one of the men as 37-year-old Jose Joel Castro-Madrigal.

They say he’s a Mexico resident who’s a confirmed member of the Paisa prison gang.

Records indicated that Castro had previous criminal convictions in Arizona and California and was removed from the United States in 2014.

Castro remains in federal custody pending prosecution for illegal re-entry.

The others arrested were a 19-year-old woman and 33-year-old woman plus a 25-year-old man and 18-year-old man.

Border Patrol officials say those four will be processed for immigration violations.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.