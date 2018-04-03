President Trump said Tuesday the North American Free Trade Agreement is a “cash cow” and implored Congress to act.

“The big Caravan of People from Honduras, now coming across Mexico and heading to our “Weak Laws” Border, had better be stopped before it gets there. Cash cow NAFTA is in play, as is foreign aid to Honduras and the countries that allow this to happen. Congress MUST ACT NOW!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

NAFTA has long been a policy that Mr. Trump said he plans to renegotiate, calling it an unfair trade bill, but now he’s suggesting tying it to domestic immigration policy.

Mr. Trump has been vocal about his disappointment that an immigration bill was not passed earlier this year and tweeted about the issue several times in the past few days. He even suggested Monday that Republicans use the so-called “nuclear option” to pass some type of bill. He also said he may take the option for a DACA bill — the policy protecting those brought to the U.S. illegally as children — off the table since Democrats have held up negotiations over the issue.

Lawmakers tried to pass a bipartisan immigration bill earlier this year, but of the several proposals floating around Capitol Hill, none were able to gain widespread support.

