President Trump has rewritten the Washington playbook on trade politics and many GOP Senate candidates are chasing after him, embracing get-tough approaches that would have been unthinkable for Republicans just a few years ago.

Rep. Luke Messer, a one-time free trade advocate who in 2015 delivered a rousing floor speech saying open markets create jobs and economic opportunities, is blunt about the transformation: “The president has changed my opinion on these trade agreements,” he said in a debate among candidates running for the GOP’s nomination for Indiana’s Senate seat.

His rivals — Rep. Todd Rokita and former state lawmaker Mike Braun - have staked out similar positions, backing Mr. Trump’s criticism of “unfair” trade deals as well as his controversial decision last month to slap tariffs on Chinese imports.

Next door in Ohio, Republican Rep. Jim Renacci says he’s constantly weighing the pros and cons of trade, as he calibrates his positions ahead of a Senate run there.

Democrats say Mr. Renacci’s now being wishy-washy after a long career of voting for free trade deals, including agreements with South Korea, Colombia and Panama in 2011, and fast-track trade negotiating powers for President Obama in 2015.

In Pennsylvania, Rep. Lou Barletta also backed free trade in 2011 and 2015, but now as a Senate candidate, he touts his opposition to the Trans Pacific Partnership and praises Mr. Trump’s stiffer stance.

“The politics of trade have changed enormously since Trump became president,” said Darrell West, vice president and director of governance studies and director of the center for technology innovation at the Brookings Institutions. “Most Republicans supported free trade, but now they have embraced his tough stance on China.”

Mr. Trump had long been a critic of U.S. trade policy, and as president he’s backed up his talk with action. He withdrew from the TPP, the trade deal Mr. Obama negotiated with the 2015 fast-track powers, and he demanded rewrites of free trade agreements with South Korea, Canada and Mexico.

The irony is that it was Republicans who provided the bulk of votes for each of those deals, with 90 percent supporting the Korean agreement in 2011, among them then-Rep. Mike Pence of Indiana, and three-quarters backing fast-track powers in 2015.

“I think this phenomenon illustrates the importance of leadership, especially from the president, on trade as well as the fact that Trump remains fairly popular within the party,” said Colin Grabow, policy analyst at the Cato Institute’s Herbert A Stiefel Center for Trade Policy Studies.

The shift has pro-free trade conservatives concerned.

“What’s most disappointing is that this protectionist approach will continue to yield self-inflicted wounds and lead to the kind of tit-for-tat exchange we are seeing now that makes Americans less free and ultimately harms workers and consumers,” said Tim Phillips, president of Americans for Prosperity. “Hurting consumers and making them pay more for everyday goods is never good politics.”

David McIntosh, president of the Club for Growth, said it marks a definite shift from the Bush years when the GOP took for granted that trade deals were always good for the country.

“What I think is missing is leadership on why trade is important, how many jobs are created because of free trade, how much people benefit in their standard of living because of the cheaper goods they are able to get,” Mr. McIntosh said.

Mr. McIntosh said tariffs have proven to be ineffective in the past and predicted the same will happen once it becomes clear the latest round do more harm than good.

“I worry about candidates who are trying to go off and beat their chests and try to be macho about how they are against trade,” he said. “I think we will get the right balance there, but you will see some casualties when you see these candidate swing too far in toward protectionism.”

Mr. McIntosh said free-trade flight isn’t universal within the GOP, and a number of prominent Republican candidates are sticking to their pro-free trade records as they mount campaigns this year.

But their base voters are increasingly skeptical.

Support for NAFTA among GOP voters has dropped from 43 percent in 2008 to just 34 percent now, according to a poll last August from the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.

Democrats, meanwhile, are becoming bullish on trade, with 71 percent of their voters backing NAFTA — up from just 41 percent in 2008.

Former Rep. Robin Hayes of North Carolina lived through several previous GOP trade battles.

One was in 2001, when the House was voting on whether to grant President George W. Bush fast-track trade promotion authority. Mr. Hayes worried his state’s textile industry, already battered by NAFTA, would be further damaged.

He was reduced to tears as House GOP leaders pressured him to be the deciding vote in what turned out to be a 215-214 victory for Mr. Bush.

Four years later Mr. Hayes again had to be pressured to switch his vote and back the Central America Free Trade Agreement, which also cleared the House by a 217-215 vote. Mr. Hayes then lost his seat in the 2008 election.

Mr. Hayes, a former textile mill owner whose home state bled textile jobs after the passage of NAFTA, told The Washington Times they were tough votes, but he stands by them, and says he was able to win important concessions in exchange for his support.

“I have to live with myself in terms of this vote regardless of political implications or outcomes,” he said. “Was this the right vote? It absolutely was based on big picture. We have to have international markets.”

Asked what he makes of lawmakers that have supported open markets in the past, only to adopt the Trump mantle on trade in recent months, Mr. Hayes likened them to the lead character in “Don Quixote,” saying it was a “Man of La Mancha moment.”

“If I was advising people running a campaign I would say think in depth about the position you take and you believe in it,” he said. “Make sure it is something you can say six months, six years, from now, ‘I did the right thing.’”

While Mr. Hayes took heat for going from a “No” to a “Yes” on trade for Mr. Bush, GOP candidates now are facing criticism for going the other way for Mr. Trump.

In the Indiana GOP primary Mr. Braun appears in a television commercial strolling around town with cardboard cutouts of his rivals, highlighting their votes to grant Mr. Obama trade authority.

Mr. Rokita, meanwhile, has accused Mr. Braun’s trucking company of benefiting from lopsided trade deals that have displaced American workers.

“Mike Braun is a bigger hypocrite than even Mexico Joe,” said Nathan Brand, a Rokita spokesman.

The Braun and Messer campaigns did not respond to inquiries.

Democrats say all of the GOP candidates are opportunists on trade, saying Democratic incumbent Sen. Joe Donnelly is the only consistent politician in the race.

“All three GOP candidates’ phony attempts to catch up to the political mood by talking tough on trade aren’t fooling anyone,” said Michael Feldman, spokesman for Indiana Democrats.

Mr. Gabrow said the negative view of trade Mr. Trump has instilled is misguided. He says if the president were correct about NAFTA, the 1990s would have been a terrible time for employment.

But the president’s pressure is working.

“If Trump was a free trader I suspect many of these same lawmakers would have been happy to maintain their original stances,” Mr. Gabrow said. “Taking positions which are not aligned with the White House can carry real costs — as Jeff Flake can attest — while mimicking his positions seems to have little downside. No one wants to risk a primary fight by being perceived as insufficiently supportive of Trump.”

