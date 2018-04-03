President Trump said Tuesday he wants to pull U.S. troops out of Syria and will be deciding on a withdrawal “very quickly.”

“It’s time,” Mr. Trump said at a White House press conference. “Sometimes, it’s time to come back home, and we’re thinking about that very seriously.”

The U.S. has deployed troops to Syria in the fight against the Islamic State, a mission that the president said is “almost completed.” Syria has been embroiled in a six-year-old civil war, with Russia providing military aid to the government of President Bashar Assad.

“We’ve had a tremendous military success against ISIS,” the president said. “I want to get out, I want to bring our troops back home. I want to start rebuilding our nation.”

He reiterated that the U.S. has spent about $7 trillion in the Middle East since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, on wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.

“Think of it, $7 trillion over a 17-year period. We have nothing except death and destruction,” Mr. Trump said “It’s very costly for our country. It helps other countries a hell of a lot more than it helps us.”

He said the U.S. will make a decision in consultation with allies in the region, including Saudi Arabia.

On Monday, Mr. Trump spoke with Saudi King Salman about Syria and other regional concerns. “The president and the king discussed joint efforts to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS and counter Iranian efforts to exploit the Syrian conflict to pursue its destabilizing regional ambitions,” the White House said.

Iran is also backing the Syrian government.

The U.S. has about 2,000 troops in Syria, many of them Special Forces working with Kurdish and Arab militias against the Islamic State. Defense Secretary James Mattis has argued in favor of keep a troop presence there, as did Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who has since been fired by the president.

At a speech in Ohio last week, Mr. Trump surprised some of his advisers by predicting a withdrawal from Syria.

“We’ll be coming out of Syria, like, very soon,” the president said. “Let the other people take care of it now.”

