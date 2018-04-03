President Trump has assured embattled EPA administrator Scott Pruitt that his job is safe amid questions about his travel and an unusual condo rental arrangement last year, according to reports.

The president told Mr. Pruitt in a phone call Monday night to “keep your head up” and “keep fighting,” adding that the White House has “got your back,” said an anonymous administration official. White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly reinforced that message in a phone call with Mr. Pruitt Tuesday morning, the official told Bloomberg.

The head of the Environmental Protection Agency has been under fire over revelations that last year he rented a Capitol Hill condo from the wife of a prominent energy lobbyist whose firm has clients regulated by the EPA. The lease terms permitted Mr. Pruitt to pay $50 only on days his bedroom in the unit was actually occupied, totaling $6,100 over a roughly six-month period.

Lawmakers have called for an investigation of Mr. Pruitt’s reliance on first-class flights and frequent travel to his home state of Oklahoma.

