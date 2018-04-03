President Trump made it to 50 percent approval in Monday’s daily tracking poll — and he not only made sure everybody knew about it Tuesday but took some shots at his predecessor in the White House.

Mr. Trump had a higher approval rating than disapproval (49 percent) for one of the few days so far in his presidency in the Rasmussen Daily Presidential Tracking Poll, the only survey to track the president on a daily basis.

He took to Twitter to crow about it and coin a new nickname for President Barack Obama.

“Thank you to Rasmussen for the honest polling,” he tweeted. “Just hit 50%, which is higher than Cheatin’ Obama at the same time in his Administration.”

On April 2, 2010, Mr. Obama’s job performance got a thumbs-up from 46 percent of voters and a thumbs-down from 53 percent.

When Rasmussen released Tuesday’s survey later in the morning, Mr. Trump’s numbers reversed themselves — 49 percent approval and 50 percent disapproval — but that change is statistically insignificant.

