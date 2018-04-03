Here are excerpts from recent editorials in Arkansas newspapers:

Southwest Times Record. April 1, 2018.

The month of “March” proved to be an appropriate name for the past 31 days. High school students nationwide - including many in the Fort Smith area - participated in marches following February’s deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Students at schools across the country took part in demonstrations March 14, one month after the shooting.

Others chose to participate in a local “March for Our Lives” rally on March 24.

You may not agree with the message the young people hoped to convey, but the demonstrations did what they set out to do: They got us talking.

The local demonstration, which began in front of the Sebastian County Courthouse and made its way onto the sidewalks of Garrison Avenue, was organized by students from local schools, including Southside High School and the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, and were held to protest “the inaction of Congress for way too long in reference to gun violence,” according to one protest organizer. Participants want to see universal background checks on all firearms, a ban on assault weapons and the national age for gun ownership raised from 18 to 21.

The walkouts demonstrated local youths’ abilities to unite for a common cause - this one being their own safety. There’s no arguing that students shouldn’t want or expect that. But the marches also showed young people’s ability to organize themselves in a manner that enabled them to draw attention to something they felt passionate about.

What they are seeking is not unreasonable. But no matter the subject, we should encourage youths to continue to organize and to speak out when there is something they want to see addressed. Again, it may not be a topic everyone agrees with, but when young people find their lives are impacted by things they believe should be changed, us adults should find time to listen.

People who say students should have done something different - something besides a march or a walkout - are missing the point. The rallies served to call attention to the problems students face every day, from gun violence to bullying. Perhaps the marches were the beginning of something better everywhere, including at local schools.

“What are you going to do to make your nation a better place?” Northside High School teacher Dustin Dooly asked the crowd at the school March 14.

It seems as though local people are asking themselves that question, too. There are many issues affecting them these days, be it guns, peer pressure, bullying or something else. Perhaps we adults should be paying more attention. Young people have made the point that they’re organized and influential, and that won’t end anytime soon.

In Florida, just a few weeks after the school shooting, young people and their parents helped convince the Florida Legislature to pass the state’s first gun regulations in years. They are speaking out, and their voices are being heard.

Young people are the voters of the future, something politicians across the country should be mindful of. What they believe and what they stand for matter.

“We love to allow our students to voice their opinion because they have it, and it was a very peaceful day, so we’re very proud of what they were standing for,” Southside High School Assistant Principal Travis Biggs said during the March 14 walkout. “And when you stand up and do things correctly, then we’re 100 percent behind that, so we support that.”

We support it as well.

Texarkana Gazette. April 3, 2018.

An announcement last week probably caused many eyes to open wide and more than a few to mutter strong words under their breath.

Yes, according to scientists there is a chemical in coffee that might cause cancer.

The substance in question is acrylamide and, no, we hadn’t heard of it either. But the federal government says it’s quite toxic. It has industrial uses but can occur naturally in some foods that are roasted or fried at high temperatures - including french fries, potato chips and yes, coffee.

Now, no one knows for sure how much of the stuff you would have to consume for it to actually cause cancer or even put someone at risk. One study suggests at least 500 times normal levels consumed in a day to even have any harmful effects. But you know scientists and governments. The tiniest of risk is the first step to disaster.

So much so that in California - where else? - a judge ruled last month that coffee must now carry a warning label. But then again what doesn’t in California?

We doubt such a thing will happen around here anytime soon. And we doubt it would make much of a difference even if it did.

People are passionate about many different things but coffee is near the top of the list. Millions of Americans - even some in our newsroom - can’t even think about starting the day without a strong cup of joe. And if that means risking the Big C, so be it.

Besides, science has told us for years coffee has health benefits. It decreases the risk of depression, helps with cognitive function and may even help fight Parkinson’s disease, diabetes and liver cancer.

The risk-reward ratio looks pretty good to us.

German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche famously said “That which does not kill us, makes us stronger.” Well, we suggest anyone thinking it might be a good idea to ban coffee over this takes those words to heart. Coffee drinkers aren’t going down without a java-fueled fight.

Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. April 3, 2018.

If a windmill in the middle section of the nation makes energy that has no way to get to the higher-demand, more populated areas of the nation, what good is it?

A large swath of the nation’s mid-section is THE place for wind energy - plains that extend for miles and miles and little to block energy-producing breezes and gusts. But that’s not where most consumers of energy are. They are out west and east, in many places comfortably served by other not-so-popular energy sources, such as coal or the nation’s collection of nuclear plants.

None of that energy gets anywhere without transmission lines, many of them from more traditional energy sources having been in existence for decades. They’re big and, in a state that touts itself as a natural, they’re ugly. Many supporters of renewable energy - wind and solar - face a clash of values once they realize their preferred sources for energy production require cutting hundreds-of-mile swaths of environmental disruption.

Clean Line Energy Partners of Houston refers to a lack of transmission lines as a “serious challenge” to the promise of renewable energy. The company has a collection of projects underway in an attempt to connect the power-producing windmills in the heart of the country to the places where demand is great.

Arkansas is caught in the middle. Or was, until a recent announcement that the Department of Energy was cutting ties to a $2.5 billion Clean Line Energy Partners project known as the Plains and Eastern Clean Line. The transmission project was originally designed to transmit wind-produced energy from the Oklahoma panhandle to electricity buyers in Tennessee. The 700-mile line would have cut across Arkansas.

Resistance to the line was strong, among residents and political leaders in the state. Arkansas’ congressional delegation praised the Energy Department’s decision as a “victory for states’ rights.” At first none, then later a little, of the energy produced would have benefited anyone in Arkansas. Arkansas landowners didn’t have a strong enough voice in the review of the project, the state’s federal representatives said.

Some have said the project is dead, but the company continues a push to connect the dots. And it has other transmission lines it’s pressing forward on. The company has hired former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon, a private attorney, to argue today to the Missouri Supreme Court that utility regulators wrongly rejected a path for its Grain Belt Express Clean Line through the Show Me State.

We’re glad to see Arkansas won’t have to fight the federal government in an effort to protect its soil. The state and its people ought to have a strong voice when any project is going to create a major impact here.

There is, however, the reality that the strongest wind-driven energy exists in a place where few folks live. Unless populations of the larger cities of the east and west are going to relocate to the nation’s heartland, transmission lines are a reality of the push for sustainable wind energy.

Arkansas successfully delivered a message that “you can’t get there from here.” But one has to wonder how sustainable that resistance can be as the nation continues its drive toward cleaner energy.

