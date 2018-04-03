RENO, Nev. (AP) - Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid says money has been the driving force behind a dramatic rise in partisanship in Washington D.C. over the past decade.

“There are a lot of problems we have in government today, but if I had to name No. 1, it would be money,” Reid said ahead of a joint lecture on bipartisanship Tuesday with former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.

“America is becoming just like Russia. Russia is run in conjunction with (President Vladimir) Putin by oligarchs, very wealthy families in Russia,” he said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Kerry and Reid were to speak at the launch of a lecture series at the University of Nevada, Reno named after the retired Nevada Democrat.

In remarks prepared for the lecture, Reid said he’s optimistic about the future primarily because of a recent surge in grassroots activism - especially among young people - “demanding their voices be heard” on a host of issues, from racial equality to gun violence.

“These young people are making an impact unlike anything we’ve seen in a long time,” Reid said. “They’re showing that grassroots activism is much more important and powerful than the obscene amounts of money injected into our politics.”

Reid blamed Republicans for blocking campaign finance reforms and singled out Charles and David Koch, two of his frequent targets.

“They are spending huge amounts of money and as a result, we are at loggerheads and nothing gets done,” Reid said.

“Elections now aren’t based on the merits of the individual candidates; they are based on who has the most money. And most of the time, Republicans have the most money,” he said.

Reid and Kerry served nearly three decades together in the Senate before President Obama named Kerry Secretary of State in 2013. Reid said partisanship escalated with the election of Obama in 2008.

“Prior to Obama, there was partisanship, of course, but Obama drove Republicans crazy,” he said.

“They always thought he was an illegitimate president and they set out to do two things,” he said. “They would do anything they could to defeat Obama during his re-election, which they failed to do. And No. 2, they would oppose everything Obama wanted. They succeeded there.”

“They have done all they can to affect the ability of the Senate to get anything done and they’ve refused to do anything about campaign spending,” he said. “Filibusters were rarely used in the past, but Republicans use them now even on things they agree about just to stall for time.”

