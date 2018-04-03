Federal agents seized about 142 pounds of methamphetamine in the Cleveland suburb of Hudson, Ohio, in what is believed to be the largest meth bust in state history, the Department of Justice said Tuesday.

DEA agents seized about 82 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and about 60 pounds of liquid methamphetamine from a Hudson warehouse that doubled as a meth processing facility, according to court documents.

Tyrone Rogers 36, Hector Manuel Ramos-Nevarez, 26, and Gilbert Trevino-Garcia, 24, were arrested in the March 24 bust and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, the Justice Department said.

“These seizures are yet another example of the prevalence of drugs and the demand for drugs in the Cleveland area and surrounding communities,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Timothy Plancon. “The DEA continues our efforts to target drug traffickers especially those contributing to the opioid epidemic in America.

Investigators said they listened to several phone conversations between Mr. Rogers and a person believed to be his Mexican supplier. The supplier allegedly gave Rogers the “green light” to kill the person Mr. Rogers believed stole his drugs, according to court documents.

The drugs were discovered when investigators executed a search warrant on the three defendants for plotting to kill the person they incorrectly believed took their drugs, the Justice Department said.

