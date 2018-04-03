ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey judge threw out a criminal complaint against Atlantic City’s mayor over the alleged theft of a $10,000 check.

The Press of Atlantic City reports the Atlantic City Democratic Committee announced Monday a Superior Court judge had dismissed the complaint against Mayor Frank Gilliam. Officials said the complaint was tossed because the judge didn’t find probable cause that Gilliam stole the check.

The committee had accused Gilliam and his former campaign manager, Richard Winstead, of unlawful taking when Gilliam deposited the committee’s $10,000 check into his campaign account.

The Democrat said it was a mistake and later returned the money.

The committee says it will file a civil complaint against Gilliam over the check.

Gilliam is scheduled to speak at a news conference Tuesday about the case.

___

Information from: The Press of Atlantic City (N.J.), http://www.pressofatlanticcity.com

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.