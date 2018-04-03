FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - An ethics commission in Kentucky is holding a hearing about four Republican lawmakers who signed a secret sexual harassment settlement last fall.

The hearing is the result of an ethics complaint against former House Speaker Jeff Hoover and Republican Reps. Jim DeCesare, Brian Linder and Michael Meredith. The four lawmakers signed a secret sexual harassment settlement last fall involving a woman who once worked for the House Republican Caucus. Hoover resigned as speaker in January. The other three were stripped of their leadership positions. All four remain in the legislature.

Democratic Rep. Jim Wayne filed the complaint. The commission could fine the lawmakers. They could also recommend the House expel them. Of the four, only Hoover and Meredith are seeking re-election. Hoover does not have opposition.

