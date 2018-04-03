BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisianans would have to wait until they reach drinking age to buy an assault weapon if lawmakers agree to a proposal that’s advancing in the Senate.

Lawmakers on a Senate judiciary committee voted 4-3 Tuesday for a bill barring the sale of assault weapons to people under the age of 21. The measure moves to the full Senate for debate.

New Orleans Sen. Troy Carter, a Democrat, framed his proposal as a common-sense restriction in the wake of the deadly shooting at a Florida high school where 17 people were killed.

Opponents argued the bill would hurt responsible gun owners. They say age restrictions won’t keep people from finding ways to kill someone.

State law currently allows assault weapons to be sold to 18-year-olds.

Senate Bill 274: http://www.legis.la.gov

