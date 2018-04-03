Missouri’s attorney general has opened an investigation into whether Facebook violated state consumer protection laws following revelations involving its ties to Cambridge Analytica, a data analysis firm hired by the 2016 Trump campaign accused of exploiting the personal information of millions of Facebook users without their permission.

Attorney General Josh Hawley sent Facebook a 20-page questionnaire Monday seeking details about its data policies, making Missouri at least the fourth state so far to initiate an investigation into the world’s largest social networking service on the heels of recent news reports involving its links to the British-based data firm.

“As the chief law enforcement officer in Missouri, I must protect the privacy of internet users,” Mr. Hawley said in a statement. “As technology develops at a rapid pace, Silicon Valley needs to ensure that the proper protections are in place to guard consumer privacy. If they do not do this, my office will pursue those responsible.”

Sent in the form of a civil investigative demand, a legal document similar to a subpoena, Mr. Hawley asked Facebook a total of 60 questions relating to its policies for collecting, sharing and protecting user data, seeking information ranging from its partnerships with political campaigns and political action committees, to its specific work with third-parties including Cambridge Anayltica and its parent company, SLC.

The attorney general’s letter also requests information on how Facebook collects data from users of its Android apps, addressing recent news reports that said the social network surreptitiously collected several years’ worth of call and text data from individuals who installed its mobile Facebook Messenger and Lite apps.

“We look forward to responding to Attorney General Hawley’s questions when we receive the details of his request,” Will Castleberry, Facebook’s vice president for local and state policy, said in a statement Monday.

The social network has faced increased scrutiny over the way it handles user data after it was reported last month that Cambridge Analytica had amassed the personal data of 50 million Facebook users without their permission in connection with its work for clients including President Trump’s 2016 election campaign and Britain’s Brexit referendum.

Attorneys general in Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York previously launched investigations into Facebook following recent reports involving Cambridge Analytica, and Mr. Hawley was among the bipartisan group of 37 state attorneys general who wrote Facebook last week demanding answers about its work with the disgraced data firm.

“There is no excuse for this irresponsible handling of user data,” Mr. Hawley said.

Mr. Hawley, 38, has served as the state’s attorney general since January 2017 under Republican Gov. Eric Greitens. He is currently running for the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by Claire McCaskill, Missouri Democrat.

Mr. Hawley’s office has given Facebook until May 29 to respond.

