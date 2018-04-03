The YouTube shooter was identified by multiple news outlets Tuesday evening as Nasim Aghdam.
NBC News said she was a 39-year-old woman whose last known address was in San Diego and whose middle name is Najafi.
ABC News reported similarly, citing “two law-enforcement officials.”
Another San Francisco news outlet — TV station KRON-4 — had reported earlier Tuesday evening that the shooter had driven up from San Diego on Tuesday.
The attacker, who had not been officially identified Tuesday evening, wounded three people at YouTube’s campus in San Bruno, California, before killing herself.
One of the three victims — a male still in critical condition Tuesday evening — had been identified as the attacker’s boyfriend and the intended target. Two other people suffered gunshot wounds and a fourth person was taken to a hospital with an ankle injury suffered in the panicked evacuation.
ABC News had reported earlier, also citing “two law-enforcement officials” but without naming her, that the attacker had no direct connection to YouTube.
Authorities are investigating the shooting as a domestic dispute and not as an act of terrorism.
The attacker had been described by witnesses as “a white, adult female wearing a dark top and head scarf,” but the names “Nasim” and “Najafi” are typically Arabic.
