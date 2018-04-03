Sen. Rand Paul said Tuesday that part of the reason Congress has failed to come together on an immigration bill is a lack of debate.

“We were told we were going to have an open debate on the floor on immigration,” Mr. Paul, Kentucky Republican, said on Fox News.

He explained that ahead of the omnibus bill, members were told they would have a chance to debate an immigration bill and propose their own amendments. He said the only amendments allowed on the floor were those the leadership knew would not pass. He also said there was no opportunity to openly debate the issue and ended up voting against the bill.

President Trump has made the issue of immigration front and center again blasting out several tweets in the past few days pushing Congress to come to a resolution. Mr. Paul agrees there needs to be some sort of solution on the issue as well and that the current law cannot stand.

“The 1,100 people that are marching up through Mexico should be stopped at the border, and they should be sent back. We should not allow people to come into our country and break the laws,” Mr. Paul said.

