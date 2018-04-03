Here are excerpts from recent editorials in Texas newspapers:

Austin American-Statesman. March 30, 2018.

As Austin recovers from a reign of terror that gripped the city for much of March, some city officials are calling for interim Police Chief Brian Manley to be named permanent chief of the Austin Police Department. Such a move would bypass a national search and eliminate the public engagement typically used in filling the city’s most critical positions.

With Mayor Steve Adler jumping on that bandwagon, it’s fair to question whether the process for choosing a police chief is shaping up to be more a political coronation than a deliberate search.

That would be unfortunate for Austin residents, who should have the benefit of participating in selecting a new chief in a transparent process that includes Manley among a diverse pool of qualified candidates. That is essential for community buy-in. Austin officials should welcome such a process in which candidates publicly lay out a vision of community policing in a fast-growing city faced with big challenges.

Yet, in response to our question of whether there should be a national search, Adler replied: “My sense is no.

“Manley has done a good job. He is homegrown, is accessible and has wide support from all parts of the community. If the city manager came to (the council) and said he wanted to appoint Manley, I would support that.”

As per the city charter, the decision to search nationally or simply elevate Manley falls to Austin’s new city manager, Spencer Cronk, in a move that might yield clues about his independence from the council. Cronk told us he still is thinking through matters as he learns more about the city and police department.

He should not rush the decision. The police chief job is perhaps the most important position Cronk will fill during his tenure. The chief determines the vision, culture and operations of a department that protects and polices Austin’s nearly 1 million residents.

The previous chief, Art Acevedo, was chosen by a national search that included public forums in which finalists spoke to residents and answered their questions. Feedback from those forums helped then-City Manager Toby Futrell choose Acevedo over other finalists. It also helped Acevedo move a recalcitrant department from its traditional policing methods and culture of secrecy to a more modern, skilled department with a greater focus on community engagement, accountability and transparency. He knew, and officers did, too, that the community had his back.

Similar challenges face Austin police now. The department has had several shootings and violent arrests of African-Americans, such as Breaion King, a teacher who was slammed to the ground by an officer during a minor traffic stop.

The next chief must show more progress with de-escalation efforts and shootings involving people of color and those with mental illness. Since January, there have been six officer-involved shootings in the city, according to police figures.

The city needs a chief who will address staffing levels in ways that keep the city safe and bend the spending curve. It needs a chief with vision, experience and gumption - who, when warranted, will stand up to the politically robust Austin Police Association, but also will motivate and defend the rank and file. Austin needs a chief who can: deftly navigate tensions between officers and those they police; strengthen public trust; and effectively manage public expectations.

Understandably, Manley’s star has risen following the bombs that terrorized Austin residents, despite key missteps that reignited tensions between Austin police and the city’s minority communities. Officers were too quick to declare the first bomb that killed an African-American father preparing to take his daughter to school an isolated incident, suggesting the bomb was meant for a drug dealer and later, a suicide.

For three weeks, Manley was the face of the coordinated law enforcement effort, which included the FBI and ATF, that brought down self-described psychopath Mark Conditt, who left package bombs on residents’ doorsteps. The East Austin explosions killed two African-Americans and injured two other people of color.

Conditt expanded his bombing campaign to West Austin, injuring two white men. Thankfully, law enforcement’s dogged efforts and breaks in the case stopped Conditt and saved lives.

Against that backdrop, it would be tempting to appoint Manley, who has been a reliable caretaker since he was appointed 1½ years ago. Council Member Alison Alter rightly points out that Austin is a city in recovery that needs time “to think about what is the right thing for the city.”

She added: “The choice of permanent chief is one that has ramifications for the whole city, which is engaged in a conversation about policing. One way to continue that conversation is to do a search. You can say that and still think very highly of Manley.”

We urge Cronk to stick to a national search his predecessors had used to fill high-profile jobs key to the city’s quality of life. They include fire chief, general managers of Austin Energy, chief equity officer and Austin Public Library director. The job of police chief tops that list; that person is a household name.

Pressure to hand Manley the job has come from at least two other members of the City Council - Delia Garza and Leslie Pool - and the police union. But opposing voices, mostly from African-American community activists, have decried such tactics as politicizing the bombings.

Like Alter, we are not arguing against selecting Manley. He has earned a place in a national search. But limiting the choice for the city’s top cop to just one person in the aftermath of a crisis thwarts public input and Austin’s way of picking chiefs.

San Antonio Express-News. April 1, 2018.

The Trump administration’s insistence on including a citizenship question on the 2020 census is a deliberate attempt to achieve an undercount of the Latino population. This will short states where the majority of Latinos live of their deserved share of federal funds and representation. And it’s no coincidence that 2020 is a presidential election year.

That, of course, is not the reason given by the administration. Ostensibly, the question is there to help the Justice Department better enforce Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. It will allegedly help it better judge the number of people who are eligible to vote. Section 2 is supposed to protect the voting rights of minority populations.

But this is the same Justice Department that has switched positions recently on that score. Under the Obama administration, the department fiercely opposed states that acted to suppress minority votes. The Trump administration, however, actively supports states that enact voter ID laws. These laws, courts have said, are expressly and deliberately suppressive and discriminatory.

Simply, the reason the Trump administration gives for the citizenship question does not pass the smell test. By words and deed, it has shown no interest in protecting minority - particularly Latino - voting rights.

Aside from supporting voter ID laws, the president - who won the Electoral College vote, but lost the popular vote in 2016 by nearly 3 million - has alleged massive voter fraud that others more expert on the issue said didn’t exist. He created a short-lived commission co-chaired by a longtime voter fraud conspiracist from Kansas. Before it was disbanded, it found no such evidence of massive voter fraud.

Moreover, Donald Trump, as a candidate and now as a president, has done more to fan the deportation fears of immigrants than anyone of late. Despite assurances of anonymity in the census, many immigrants will simply not believe a federal government run by Trump will honor this. Undocumented immigrants will not respond and immigrants and others with undocumented immigrants in their households are not likely to either.

This is rank partisanship. This question is being trotted out despite the fact that it hasn’t been field-tested to determine if it will quell participation by Latinos.

In fact, Census experts - including former directors of the U.S. Census Bureau under Democratic and Republican presidents - agree that the question will result in an undercount of Latinos.

Yes, a citizenship question is included in the Bureau-sponsored American Community Survey, taken on a recurring basis. But the ACS’ purpose is different than the census, which is to count all “persons” in the United States, in part to determine funding and representation. States with accurate high counts will add congressional seats. But because Latinos largely vote Democratic, blue states with undercounts of this fast-growing demographic will potentially not get those seats.

We’re talking about states, such as Texas, most heavily affected. Its leaders have long tried to suppress the growing minority vote in the name of keeping the state red. This will help Texas do just that.

And that goal - suppressing minority clout - is the real reason for the question, particularly since 2020 will be a presidential election year. And it’s the reason California, another heavily impacted state, is suing - with others likely to join or mimic the lawsuit.

The goal of the census, spelled out in the Constitution, is to enumerate all persons residing in the country. A deliberate attempt to achieve an undercount would undermine that goal and is potentially unconstitutional.

Any lawsuit contending this has merit.

Corpus Christi Caller-Times. April 2, 2018.

The community response to the death of a King High School student in a crosswalk near school was an example of Corpus Christi showing its true, generous heart. The gift by the two Pasta Company franchisees of their profits for a day deserves special praise. They racked up more than $7,000 for funeral expenses, bolstered by $3,500 and counting to a GoFundMe account.

These gifts have done much to renew the faith of Rai-ane Garza’s family in the goodness of people. Rai-ane, 16, was crossing in the crosswalk at South Staples Street and Mustang Trail when, according to witness accounts, a hit-and-run driver ran a red light, plowed into her and two of her friends, killing Rai-ane and injuring one of the friends, and sped away. Those witness accounts led police to Elton Wayne Holmes.

While a teenager’s tragic death puts a spotlight on Corpus Christi as a generous community, it also is another sad indictment of our culture of reckless aggressive driving. Rai-ane and her friends were in a crosswalk where they should have been safe.

Ramming into them with a motor vehicle, then leaving the scene, was criminal behavior by one individual. But reckless disregard behind the wheel is by no means peculiar to that one individual. It is so pervasive that our police department has identified it as priority challenge, too big for speed traps to solve. The police recognize that their challenge is to change the prevailing driving attitude of a community, the same community that rallied around the Garza family in its time of grief.

Respect for traffic laws is incidental. If we drive with respect for human life - with genuine concern for others’ safety and for our own - compliance with the rules of the road will take care of itself. We commend the police department’s new policy of sending we-know-who-you-are letters to drivers seen driving aggressively. No telling how many of these drivers won’t realize who they are unless it’s pointed out to them. An inflated sense of how well we drive is not exactly a rarity.

Also, we strongly encourage a review of school zone hours. Rai-ane was crossing the street after school-zone hours, but not by much. While some drivers are reckless enough to disregard school-zone speed limits, the slow-moving other vehicles in the zone can cause enough of an obstruction to force the bad seeds to slow down.

Finally, the city and the Corpus Christi Independent School District may want to review their crossing guard staffing and funding policies. We aren’t recommending crossing guards for high schools. But this could have happened near an elementary or middle school. In 2102 the city and CCISD played hot potato with crossing guards while both looked for budget cuts. They ended up cutting paid positions by two-thirds and expanding their reliance on volunteers.

The contributions to the Garza family’s funeral expenses were beautiful gestures. Every contribution to making our streets safer, especially for school-age children, will honor Rai-ane Garza.

The Dallas Morning News. April 2, 2018.

Give Donald Trump this, he never fails to find a little gasoline to toss on a smoldering flame.

We speak, of course, of the president of the United States’ decision on Easter Sunday to enflame the immigration debate by taking shots at Mexico, NAFTA and DACA, among other things. If those shots were simply incendiary, at least the president would have the facts on his side. But at best his comments also inaccurately conflated details about illegal immigration, thus needlessly burning away even the smallest levels of trust essential for legislative solutions.

Before delving into the murky waters of the president’s tweet history, let’s consider a few objective details. DACA (or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) was created by President Barack Obama in 2012. It covers approximately 700,000 people, 124,000 of whom are Texans. The program is limited to people who arrived as children (younger than 16) before June 15, 2007. Anyone who has crossed the border since is not eligible.

In the past the president has suggested that no one wants these immigrants to stay in this country more than him. He tweeted last year, “Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military? Really!”

And here, he is onto something. Polls show that nearly 90 percent of Americans believe that DACA immigrants should be allowed to stay in the country.

Nonetheless, last year Trump upended DACA, scheduling an end to the program unless Congress passes a legislative fix. He was able to do that because Obama created the program through executive order. And this weekend, Trump upped the ante with a series of tweets saying that Democrats destroyed the chance at any “deal” on DACA, suggesting he might withdraw the U.S. from NAFTA unless Mexico does more on border security, and reiterating his call for building “the wall.”

Mind you, all of this came out of the blue. These Easter tweets weren’t driven by any recent action by Democrats or, for that matter, anyone else in Washington. Immigration is always a smoldering issue, but wasn’t just now an open flame. Now that flame is singeing relations with our southern neighbor amid sensitive trade negotiations and giving Democrats even less reason in this election year to cut a deal.

We’ve long expressed concern over creating DACA through executive order, something that can be undone with the stroke of a pen. But we are starting to wonder if Obama’s move ended up outfoxing The Donald. DACA is the one corner of the immigration debate where there is bipartisan agreement and therefore room for a deal.

That Trump never seems to get past DACA - even in an election year - means the immigration debate is always about the immigrants Americans express the most support for.

___

Houston Chronicle. April 2, 2018.

John Miller has now spent almost five years of his life waiting for a new heart.

He always figured he was healthy. As a chiropractor running a successful practice in Pasadena, he didn’t smoke, didn’t drink and he even ran mini-triathlons. Then one day, after a routine 2-mile jog, he suffered a heart attack.

Within a half-hour of his first symptoms, doctors scrambling to save his life installed a stent in his heart. They also discovered he had seven different cardiac conditions. Surgeons later put a steel titanium pump in his chest. He needs a heart transplant, and he’s been on the waiting list since November 2013.

“They’ve given me some time, maybe, to get that phone call,” he said during a meeting with the Houston Chronicle editorial board.

About 115,000 Americans like John Miller are waiting for that phone call, hanging on for a lifesaving organ transplant. More than 3,000 of them live here in the Houston area. The harsh reality is that more than 20 people die every day in the United States waiting for donated organs.

April is National Donate Life Month, an opportunity for agencies like Houston’s LifeGift to call attention to the literally vital need for more organ donors. Texas has special reason to pay attention, and not only because our city is home to a medical center renowned for pioneering work in organ transplants.

A decade ago our state, where about 11,000 people are now waiting for life-saving organs, had the slowest-growing donor registry in the nation. Today it’s the second largest in the United States.

Most of the credit goes to the Texas Department of Public Safety. For the last dozen years, when Texans have visited DPS offices to pick up their driver licenses, they’ve been given the option to sign up as organ donors. Last year the Donate Life Texas Registry logged its 10 millionth name. Eight little words uttered by DPS clerks - “Would you like to become an organ donor?” - have saved countless lives.

And yet, the need for donated organs still outpaces the supply. LifeGift officials say about half the people who could register haven’t. As a result, you could fill Minute Maid Park and the Toyota Center twice over with all of Americans waiting for life-saving organs.

So John Miller spends a lot of his time at health fairs, asking people to sign up as donors. He also visits DPS offices, thanking drivers who’ve registered. And he waits for his phone to ring.

Do him a favor. If you haven’t already signed up, go to www.donatelifetexas.org. Become an organ donor.

