Two House Republicans on Tuesday said Scott Pruitt should resign or that President Trump should fire him, becoming the first sitting officeholders in the GOP to call on the embattled EPA administrator to step aside amid a growing list of controversies and ethical questions.

“Major policy differences aside @EPAScottPruitt’s corruption scandals are an embarrassment to the administration, and his conduct is grossly disrespectful to the American taxpayers. It’s time for him to resign or for @POTUS to dismiss him,” Rep. Carlos Curbelo, Florida Republican tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after, Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, also a Florida Republican, told CNN she agrees.

“When scandals and distractions overtake a public servant’s ability to function effectively, another person should fill that role,” she said.

Mr. Pruitt is under intense fire for renting a $50-per-night Capitol Hill condo from the family of a lobbyist with direct ties to the oil industry. That family, Vicki and Steven Hart, also reportedly donated to Mr. Pruitt’s political campaigns in Oklahoma.

Mr. Pruitt is the former attorney general of Oklahoma.

The EPA chief also has faced heavy criticism for spending tens of thousands of dollars on first-class travel, using taxpayer-funded security for family vacations, building a $40,000 soundproof phone booth in his office, and reportedly giving raises to top aides after the White House rejected those wage hikes.

