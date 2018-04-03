Rep. Scott Taylor said Tuesday there is still a deal to be had on DACA and immigration.

“I’m not sure exactly what the president would want, but I do believe there is a pathway there that gets enough votes on both sides,” Mr. Taylor, Virginia Republican, said on CNN.

He said there are many protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program — the Obama-era policy that allows those brought to the U.S. illegally as children to stay — who are worried that their status may change. He said it was difficult to reach a deal a few months ago because of lingering tension between the Trump administration and Democrats.

“I think that there was some — on both sides — there was some tension there that basically resulted in a deal not happening, which troubles me,” the congressman said.

Mr. Taylor also said Democrats in the House were calling for a “clean Dream Act” to give protections without any changes to immigration or border policy, which was a non-starter for Republicans. He did say that he still sees a pathway forward on the issue that would protect DACA recipients and increase security for the border.

