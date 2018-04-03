PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The Rhode Island Senate is trying to figure out what to do if lawmakers want to discipline or expel a member.

The question arose after a sitting senator was charged with extorting sex from a page in February. Democratic and Republican Senate leaders drafted an expulsion resolution before Republican Sen. Nicholas Kettle resigned. The state constitution allows for expulsion with a two-thirds majority vote but say how to go about it.

Democratic Senate President Dominick Ruggerio’s office says a representative from the National Conference of State Legislatures will speak Wednesday with a senate committee about how the process works in other states.

Ruggerio’s office hopes to adopt new rules this term.

Reform advocates say the Kettle scandal showed the legislature doesn’t have a procedure to investigate complaints against lawmakers.

