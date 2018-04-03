Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s campaign for U.S. Senate announced Tuesday that they raised over $6.7 million in the first quarter of the year.

Mr. O’Rourke is running as a Democrat against incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz in the Texas race. Mr. Cruz has yet to release his quarterly filing, but he trailed in the last few filing periods.

“Campaigning in a grassroots fashion while raising more than $6.7 million from 141,000 contributions, we are the story of a campaign powered by people who are standing up to special interests, proving that we are more than a match and making it clear that Texans are willing to do exactly what our state and country need of us at this critical time,” Mr. O’Rourke said in a statement, according to the Texas Tribune.

He has represented the 16th Congressional District since being elected in 2012.

