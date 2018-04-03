Rep. Todd Rokita went full MAGA in his latest campaign ad, dinging one of his fellow Senate hopefuls as a “RINO” and the other as a “Never Trumper” as he seeks to gain an edge with GOP primary voters a month from the Indiana primary election.

The race for the Republican Senate nomination and the chance to take on Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly has in many ways boiled down to a three-way fight over who is the biggest fanboy of Mr. Trump.

“We are not going to beat Joe Donnelly with a RINO,” Mr. Rokitasays in the ad, pointing to a poster that reads Republican In Name Only and features the picture of a rhinoceros. “Mike Braun, he is a lifelong Democrat, he voted for Obama or Hillary — wow.”

Mr. Rokita says Mr. Messer stood with the Never Trumpers in the Republican Party that tried to “steal” the GOP nomination from Mr. Trump in 2016 — a claim that Mr. Messer refutes.

“I’m Todd Rokita,” Mr. Rokita says in the ad as he slaps a “Make America Great Again” hat on his head. “And I will proudly stand with our president and [Vice President] Mike Pence to drain the swamp.”

The primary is scheduled for May 8.

