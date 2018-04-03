President Trump said Tuesday that the caravan of illegal immigrants heading from Central America to the U.S. has been “broken up” in Mexico, potentially heading off a major headache for American officials.

“I have just heard the caravan coming up from Honduras is broken up, and Mexico did that,” Mr. Trump said, saying Mexico bowed to pressure from the U.S. to take action.

There was no immediate independent confirmation from Pueblo Sin Fronteras, the group organizing the carazan, nor from Mexican officials. But on Monday the Mexican government said it had taken steps to deport about 400 people who were part of the “Viacrucis Migrantes” caravan, which organizers claimed totaled 1,500 people, mostly Hondurans, who were looking to reach the U.S.

Mr. Trump also said he has spoken to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis about deploying the military on the border — a move that would test the limits of U.S. laws that generally restrict American troops from conducting police actions inside the country.

“We are going to be guarding our border with our military. That’s a big step,” Mr. Trump told reporters.

Mr. Trump blamed changes to the law and policy he said happened under President Obama for weakening the immigration system and creating the opportunity for more people to show up on the country’s border to demand admission through asylum or other legal avenues.

“We cannot have people flowing into our country illegally, disappearing, and by the way never showing up for court,” Mr. Trump said at the White House. “If it reaches our border, our laws are so weak and so pathetic … it’s like we have no border.”

Pueblo Sin Fronteras said it has conducted similar caravans every year since 2010 — though this year’s effort has garnered more attention than before. Political unrest in Honduras is pushing more people to flee to the U.S., said Pueblo Sin Fronteras, the caravan’s organizers.

Pueblo Sin Fronteras blames the U.S. for the unrest, saying it had a role in creating crisis by supporting Honduran dictatorship or militarization of Mexican immigration enforcement.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.