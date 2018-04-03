President Trump said Tuesday that he wants to have a “very good” relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but he’s also ready if the relationship goes bad.

“I think I can have a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin, I think,” Mr. Trump said. “There’s also a very good possibility that will not happen. Who knows?”

He made the remarks at a joint press conference with presidents of Lithuania Estonia and Latvia, which were under Soviet control for 50 years and now fear aggression from Russia.

Mr. Trump stressed that it was better to have a good relationship than a bad one, but also insisted that he had been tougher than anyone on Russia, including building up NATO and the U.S. military.

“That is not necessarily a great thing for Russia. But that’s the way it is,” Mr. Trump said.

