A U.S. military helicopter went down north of Plaster City, Calif., on Tuesday, according to a Navy facility’s Facebook page.

“We are currently still responding to what we have confirmed as a single helicopter incident. We ask that you continue to be patient with us as the situation unfolds,” wrote the official page of Naval Air Facility El Centro.

According to TV station KYMA, the NBC affiliate in Yuma, Arizona, Ian Gregor, public affairs manager for the Federal Aviation Administration, confirmed that the downed aircraft is a military helicopter.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

