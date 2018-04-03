A woman went on a gun rampage at the San Bruno, California, headquarters of YouTube and wounded at least three people before apparently killing herself.

San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini told reporters Tuesday afternoon that there was “one person deceased, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.” Police encountered three other shooting victims, he said, though other media reports said more people than that were hospitalized.

Citing eyewitnesses who didn’t want to appear on camera, KTVU, the San Francisco Fox affiliate, reported that the woman killed herself after shooting her boyfriend.

According to the Los Angeles Times, authorities do not believe it was a terrorist attack.



A witness told KRON they heard 20 shots fired.

KGO, the San Francisco ABC affiliate, citing “another law enforcement source,” reported that the shooter was “a white, adult female wearing a dark top and head scarf.”

According to TMZ, which cited a police dispatch audio that it also posted, police noted that the attacker had been shot in the chest.

In the audio feed, one officer says there is a female down within a gunshot wound to the chest while another voice says she is the suspect.

The first officer then tells dispatch that there is a gun near the woman’s body.

Officials with the San Francisco General Hospital told Fox affiliate KTVU that it was receiving “multiple patients,” though the station said it did not know the exact number or the conditions of the patients. KTVU later reported that one of the victims was in critical condition.

Stanford Hospital also reported, according to KTVU, that it had “four or five” victims. It also did not elaborate on their conditions.

YouTube employee Vadim Lavrusik though posted to Twitter that he was hearing shots and had taken refuge.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

“Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers,” he wrote at 3:57 p.m. EDT.

Another worker told KGO that employees were being evacuated. Footage from KGO’s helicopter team showed workers leaving the building with their hands up and police entering with guns drawn.

Another YouTube employee compared the sounds to an earthquake drill and said he saw blood. He recounted another eyewitness telling him that the gunman had shot himself.

“We were sitting in a meeting and then we heard people running because it was rumbling the floor. First thought was earthquake,” Todd Sherman wrote on Twitter.

“We headed towards the exit and then saw more people and someone said that there was a person with a gun … Someone else said that the person shot out the back doors and then shot themselves. I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs,” he posted over several tweets.



We were sitting in a meeting and then we heard people running because it was rumbling the floor. First thought was earthquake. https://t.co/gmolQmRXm1 — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

Michael Finney, a worker at a Carl’s Jr. restaurant across the street, said at least one victim was shot in the YouTube parking lot.

Mr. Finney said the victim was a “young Asian lady in her 20s” who had been shot in her lower leg.

“I saw she was in the dining room, a couple of people were taking care of her,” he said.

Mr. Finney told KTVU in an on-camera interview that he wrapped her leg in a bungee cord to stem the bleeding.

He said the woman gave no indication of knowing who the shooter was or why she’d been shot.

“My stomach sinks with yet another active shooter alert. I’m praying for the safety of everyone at YouTube headquarters,” said Sen. Dianne Feinstein, California Democrat and a Bay Area native.

