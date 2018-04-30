The Associated Press issued a correction on Monday after reporting that the National Rifle Association was banning guns at its annual meeting during Vice President Mike Pence’s speech.
It was widely reported on Monday that the guns-rights group would not allow members to carry guns at the NRA Leadership Conference in Dallas “prior to and during” Mr. Pence’s speech on May 4.
“Due to the attendance of the Vice President of the United States, the U.S. Secret Service will be responsible for event security at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum,” the NRA said in a statement. “As a result, firearms and firearm accessories, knives or weapons of any kind will be prohibited in the forum prior to and during attendance.”
Several survivors of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting accused the NRA of hypocrisy.
A fact check in the Weekly Standard called reports of the gun ban “misleading.”
“In a routine decision, the Secret Service is banning guns (along with selfie sticks, backpacks, drones, and a list of other items) from Pence’s speech at the NRA convention in Dallas; just as the Secret Service did during Trump’s appearance at the NRA convention last year and the Republican National Convention the year before that,” Holmes Lybrand, the magazine’s fact-check columnist, wrote on Monday.
