SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - A California man who impersonated a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent and threatened to deport a woman if she didn’t give him money has been sentenced to eight months in prison.
City News Service says Luis Flores-Mendoza of Santa Ana pleaded guilty last year and was sentenced on Monday.
Investigators say Flores-Mendoza wore a uniform and carried a badge and a handgun when the alleged threat was made.
Police say Flores-Mendoza went to an Orange County restaurant where the victim worked and gave her a fake letter from ICE outlining a supposed immigration case against her. Police say he then threatened to deport her to Mexico unless she gave him cash.
Authorities say Flores-Mendoza was driving a car with police-style lights and a siren when he was arrested.
