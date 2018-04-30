Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has requested and will receive a pay cut after a prominent Senate Democrat pressed the administration to explain why he was being paid far and above what previous directors received.

Dr. Redfield, a prominent HIV/AIDS researcher, had been earning $375,000, or far more than previous directors and even his boss, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, who makes just shy of $200,000.

HHS said his pay will be adjusted, though hasn’t said what the new amount will be.

Sen. Patty Murray of Washington had questioned whether the CDC acted appropriately by invoking Title 42, a provision that’s used to attract top scientific talent with rare skills, in setting his initial salary.

HHS defended the hire.

“The CDC is respected and renowned worldwide for its expertise in preventing, detecting and responding to infectious disease outbreaks,” agency spokeswoman Caitlin Oakley said. “The recruitment of Dr. Robert Redfield was a rare opportunity to hire one of the world’s leading virologists.”

HHS said Dr. Redfield requested the pay cut because he didn’t want his pay to distract from CDC’s work.

Mrs. Murray said the American public still deserves to know why the doctor was given special treatment. She said he didn’t have enough experience in a leadership role to justify the big paycheck.

“The Secretary of Health reduced Dr. Redfield’s salary only after concerns were raised, and the public still deserves thorough answers to my questions about why Dr. Redfield — who has limited public health experience to begin with — was hired under a special hiring authority intended for candidates with rare scientific, technical, or clinical skills, and at a higher salary than many Cabinet secretaries,” the senator said.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.