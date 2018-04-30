The missing tree planted by President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron is in quarantine, The Associated Press reported on Monday.

The oak tree-planting ceremony was symbolic, and both leaders knew it would later be taken out and put into quarantine, an official from the French president’s office said on Monday, per U.S. law for any living object brought into the country. A patch of grass now covers the spot where the tree was originally planted.

The sapling originates from northern France World War I near a place where thousands of U.S. troops died battling German forces.

