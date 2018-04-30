President Trump said Monday that fresh disclosures by Israel about Iran’s nuclear-weapons ambitions prove that he’s “100 percent right” in seeking a tougher agreement with Tehran.

“What’s happening today, and what we’ve learned has really shown that I’m 100 percent right,” Mr. Trump said at a White House news conference.

Mr. Trump refused to say whether he intends to de-certify the Iranian nuclear agreement by a May 12 congressional deadline.

“I’m not telling you what I’m doing,” the president said. “That doesn’t mean we won’t negotiate a real agreement.”

He said the current agreement would allow Tehran to work on nuclear weapons within seven years, adding that “seven years is tomorrow.”

“That’s just not an acceptable situation,” he said.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.