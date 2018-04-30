President Trump suggested the Peace House on Monday as a possible site for his pending meeting with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un.

“Numerous countries are being considered for the MEETING, but would Peace House/Freedom House, on the Border of North & South Korea, be a more Representative, Important and Lasting site than a third party country? Just asking!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Kim are expected to meet in the upcoming weeks to discuss the ongoing tensions between the two nations. The Peace House is located in the Truce Village between North and South Korea. Mr. Kim met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in there last week.

