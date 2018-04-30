President Trump said Monday that the White House Correspondents’ Dinner represents “fake news.”

“The White House Correspondents’ Dinner is DEAD as we know it. This was a total disaster and an embarrassment to our great Country and all that it stands for. FAKE NEWS is alive and well and beautifully represented on Saturday night!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

The dinner was the subject of controversy after comedian Michelle Wolf called out White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for her appearance. The White House Correspondents’ Association President Margaret Talev responded to the remarks by saying Ms. Wolf’s remarks were not “in the spirit of the mission” of the dinner.

