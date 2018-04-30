PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey is denouncing a controversial conservative group that confronts students about guns, even though he posed for a picture with group members last weekend at a Republican Party dinner in Mohave County.
Patriot Movement AZ members have appeared as counter-protesters at several events this year.
Last month, members wore guns and yelled at attendees of the Phoenix March for Our Lives rally against gun violence in schools.
In a statement Monday, Ducey says he had never heard of the group until Sunday and he absolutely denounces their behavior.
The governor adds that by him agreeing to a photo with any group or individual shouldn’t be seen as an endorsement of anyone’s views or actions.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.