A federal grand jury Monday indicted an officer at the Miami-Dade juvenile lockup in Miami for his role in the beating death of a 17-year-old inmate.

The Justice Department announced the indictment, charging Officer Antwan Lenard Johnson with one count of conspiracy and one count of violating the civil rights of a 17-year-old inmate.

The inmate was only identified by the Justice Department as E.R. However, the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice identified the victim as Elord Revolte.

According to court papers, Officer Johnson oversaw a “bounty system” to ensure obedience and respect at the correction center. That included awarding juveniles with rewards and privileges for forcibly assaulting other detainees.

Prosecutors said Officer Johnson gave juveniles extra recreational time and snacks in exchange for attacking Revolte. That created a culture in the detention of center of detainees knowing they would be rewarded by following orders, the Justice Department said in court filings.

According to the eight-page indictment, Officer Johnson wasn’t the only one overseeing the bounty system.

“As commonly utilized by other juvenile detention officers at [the Miami lockup], Antwan Lenard Johnson operated a bounty system in order to help ensure obedience and officer respect,” the indictment said. “By and through this bounty system, Johnson caused, encouraged and induced juvenile detainees, in exchange for rewards and privileges, to forcibly assault” Mr. Revolte.

On Aug. 30, 2015, Officer Johnson allegedly told juveniles that he wanted them to assault Revolte, the indictment said. Upon returning to their section of the detention center, Officer Johnson walked out of the view of Revolte and the other juveniles. At the same time, a juvenile punched Revolte in the face as he attempted to sit down, the indictment alleges.

Other juveniles joined the attack and punched and kicked Revolte, continuing the assault, after he fell to the ground, according to the indictment.

“The Justice Department will continue to aggressively prosecute corrections officers who exploit their position of power and violate the civil rights of individuals in their custody,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General John Gore of the Civil Rights Division.

Christina Daly, secretary of the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, said a statement the agency is cooperating with law enforcement.

“It s our expectation that any staff who jeopardize the safety of youth be held fully accountable for their actions, including criminal prosecution,” she said. “The behavior detailed in the indictment is appalling and inexcusable. In response to today’s findings, the Department is taking immediate action to terminate this employee.”

Revolte’s death and the bounty system made national headlines after the Miami Herald published a six-part report on it in October.

